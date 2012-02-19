Watch Whitney Houston's Funeral Live-Streaming

Whitney Houston will be laid to rest today in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey. The services will take place at Whitney’s childhood church, the New Hope Baptist Church.



The funeral is invitation-only and has a guest list that includes Kevin Costner, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Ray J, Dionne Warwick and many other high profile names who will perform or pay their respects to the late singer.

While the service is private, it will be streaming live online, beginning at 12pm EST, for those who want to remember Whitney and watch the musical tributes from performers such as Stevie Wonder.

Watch the live coverage HERE.

