WATCH: Whitney Houston's Final Performance

Whitney Houston‘s final performance ever was at a pre-Grammy party Thursday night in Hollywood.



Houston, who had not attended a red carpet event in nearly a year, reportedly attended the party with her 18-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

The world famous singer took the stage with R&B singer Kelly Price at the Kelly Price & Friends Unplugged: For The Love Of R&B GRAMMY Party at Tru Hollywood.

Watch Whitney’s final performance below:

Whitney was also spotted leaving a restaurant with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Ray J, just last week in Los Angeles.

