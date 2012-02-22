Watch Whitney Houston Rock Out During Madonna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Just six days before her death, Whitney Houston was singing and dancing along to Madonna‘s Super Bowl halftime show.



In this footage obtained by TMZ, you can see Houston having a jolly time with friends and family members at a bar inside the Regent Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Houston watched the entire game and according to the site, “didn’t have one drink.”

And according to TMZ sources, “Whitney RAVED about the performance and then reminisced about the days when she would battle Madonna on the music charts.”

Watch below:



