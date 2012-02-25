US

WATCH: What Normal People Really Think Of The Giant Samsung Galaxy Note

Robert Libetti

Samsung has been playing a joke on Apple fanboys with ads for the Galaxy Note.

But frankly, the huge 5.3-inch screen and the featured stylus of the Galaxy Note looks somewhat comical for a phone.

We asked normal people what they thought of this part-phone-, part-tablet-looking device. Watch below.

 

Produced by Robert Libetti

