WATCH: What Normal People Really Think Of The Giant Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung has been playing a joke on Apple fanboys with ads for the Galaxy Note.
But frankly, the huge 5.3-inch screen and the featured stylus of the Galaxy Note looks somewhat comical for a phone.
We asked normal people what they thought of this part-phone-, part-tablet-looking device. Watch below.
Produced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
- What Normal People Really Think Of The Kindle Fire
- Here’s What Normal People Really Think About Siri
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.