WATCH: What Normal People Really Think Of The Giant Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung has been playing a joke on Apple fanboys with ads for the Galaxy Note.



But frankly, the huge 5.3-inch screen and the featured stylus of the Galaxy Note looks somewhat comical for a phone.

We asked normal people what they thought of this part-phone-, part-tablet-looking device. Watch below.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

What Normal People Really Think Of The Kindle Fire

Here’s What Normal People Really Think About Siri

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.