Watch What Happens When You Throw A Box Of Garbage Into A Volcano Lake

An experiment documented on liveleak.com shows what happens when you throw a bag of garbage into a volcano lake.
The garbage thrown into the Ethiopian volcano lake is mostly food waste, according to the video description.
Hint: there’s an explosion.
Check it out:
