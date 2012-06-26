Watch What Happens When You Throw A Box Of Garbage Into A Volcano Lake

Ashley Lutz

An experiment documented on liveleak.com shows what happens when you throw a bag of garbage into a volcano lake.

The garbage thrown into the Ethiopian volcano lake is mostly food waste, according to the video description.

Hint: there’s an explosion.

Check it out:

