WATCH: Web 2.0 Summit Livestream

The Web 2.0 Summit is happening in San Francisco right now, and the organisers are making the live stream available to any Web site who wants to post it.



On the speaker list today are eBay CEO John Donohoe (on now), Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Intel CEO Paul Otellini, Yahoo exec Ross Levinsohn, 4chan and Canvas founder Christopher “moot” Poole, and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden.

Follow along here:



Watch live streaming video from web20tv at livestream.com

