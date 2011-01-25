WATCH: Here Is How Boiling Hot Water Evaporates At Minus 22 F

With temperatures in the low teens or even dipping below zero in the Northeast, this is undoubtedly one of the coldest winters we’ve seen in a while. But this freezing weather is nothing like what some regions further north are experiencing every winter.



Check out this cool video of how boiling hot water evaporates in minus 22 F weather in Yellowknife, NWT in Canada. (There are plenty of similar examples on YouTube, so this is not a hoax.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

