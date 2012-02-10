WATCH: Was This Dunk Better Than Blake Griffin's?

When Blake Griffin threw down his dunk that nearly broke the social mediasphere a couple of weeks ago, there were some that weren’t sold on its greatness. The main concern was that the actual “dunk” part, was more like a layup because he was so far from the basket.



Well, those people won’t have the same problem with this dunk by Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whatever Griffin’s dunk wasn’t, this one was.

Of course, this one won’t blow up like Griffin’s because: a) nobody suffered the same embarrassment as Kendrick Perkins did for getting dunked on (unless of course you consider the pain inflicted on the ball. No way it survived); and b) it wasn’t Blake Griffin.

But we can still enjoy the beauty of flight mixed with sheer power (via TNT)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

