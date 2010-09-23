Watch Warren Buffett And Jay Z Crack Each Other Up

Watching Warren Buffett and Jay Z talk to each other is so fun.
In the video below, the two participate in a discussion on Forbes video for this year’s Forbes 400 and start cracking each other up about how they’re nothing compared to the other guy.
Jay Z: I mean, what am I going to say to this guy?
Warren Buffett: Oh, you do things I couldn’t do.
Host: Warren, you were saying you didn’t want to compete against Jay.
Jay-Z: Yeah – he was super duper joking.
The modesty from these men!
