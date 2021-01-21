An 11-fight UFC veteran humbles a hometown hero on Fight Island and then cut a promo in which he called out Nate Diaz

Warlley Alves humbled hometown hero Mounir Lazzez on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC veteran then got on the mic and called-out Nate Diaz.

Alves said he doesn’t like “weed guys.” Diaz, famously, is a weed guy.

Watch Alves finish Lazzez below.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” An 11-fight UFC veteran called Warlley Alves humbled hometown hero Mounir Lazzez with a first-round drubbing at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Alves then got on the mic and cut a promo in which he called out Nate Diaz because he said he wants “to prove that winners don’t use drugs.”

Diaz, famously, is a marijuana smoker and even shared a massive spliff with fans during a workout three days before his UFC comeback in 2019, after three years on the sidelines.

Alves dominated Lazzez on Wednesday

Alves began his welterweight match against Lazzez with authority, throwing all kinds of strikes including a spinning backfist.

After a brief takedown, which Lazzez was able to stand-up from, Alves showed he was superior in the striking exchanges as he threw body kicks until the Dubai fighter crumpled to the canvas, appearing to be beaten already.

Alves then rained fists onto Lazzez until the referee stepped in and called the action â€” it was over after 155 seconds.

Watch the finish here:

“I don’t like ‘weed guys’,” Alves said after his win was confirmed. “I hate that because it gives a bad example to the sport.”

He then issued a challenge to Diaz, who has beaten Anthony Pettis and lost to Jorge Masvidal since his brief return to mixed martial arts.

“Nate Diaz, fight me because I’ll prove I don’t do drugs,” Alves said. “You’re a ‘weed guy.’ I don’t like that. Let’s go, Nate Diaz. Let’s do this. UFC, let’s do this.”

With his most recent victory, Alves advanced his pro MMA record to 14 wins (four knockouts, six submissions, and four decisions) against four losses.

