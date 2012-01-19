VW's AMAZING Super Bowl 2012 Teaser Features Dogs Barking The 'Imperial March'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The bar for Volkswagen and Deutsch LA’s 2012 Super Bowl commercial has been set incredibly high. How do you follow “The Force”, which has been at the top of every commercial of the year list — including our own — and has had 50 million YouTube hits?

Well, VW has answered by releasing an incredible teaser (above) for their highly anticipated 60-second long spot, set to air in the third quarter of the game, and it’s easy to see that the force is strong with this one.

Rather than straying from the Star Wars theme, VW has chosen to do a sequel of sorts. The memorable ad of a little boy dressed as Darth Vader will be followed by a bunch of costumed dogs barking to the tune of the “Imperial March.” Puppies dressed as Ewoks. Amazing.

The German car company has also created an Intergalactic Invite that you can send to your Star Wars loving friends, inviting them to your own Big Game party with a customised Star Wars title crawl.

“Episode XLVI… Feel the Force of German Engineering.”

Yes.

Now check out everything we know about who is advertising in the Super Bowl 2012>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.