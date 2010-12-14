WATCH: Vladimir Putin Sings "Blueberry Hill" And Plays The Piano (No, Really)

Happy Monday morning.

The surprisingly multi-talented Vladimir Putin sang the classic U.S. pop song “Blueberry Hill” and played the piano for a charity event in St. Petersburg and naturally the performance has gone viral on YouTube.

Celebrities including Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, and Mickey Rourke cheer him on in the background. Everyone looks like they are having a great time.

Perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much of a shock — the former KGB head and Russian leader is is also a pilot, a hunter, and a judo black belt, according to CBS News. Nor is he the first world leader to grace an audience with his piano playing — Richard Nixon famously played an concerto on television during the 1963 presidential campaign.

Vid below.





