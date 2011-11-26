And Now Here's A Video Of Vladimir Putin Playing Ice Hockey

Having taken on Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in the world’s least competitive game of badminton ever, Vladimir Putin returned to the sporting arena, putting his skates on to play ice hockey with some former Russian greats.



Have a look at the video below, courtesy of the Telegraph. Though 59-year-old Putin scores a couple of goals, it doesn’t look like any one on the opposition wants to challenge the Russian Prime Minister when he’s in front of goal.

Still, at least he looks like he’s having fun. We wonder what the penalty would be for cross-checking him…

