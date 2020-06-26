2 American boxers threw and landed the same power punch at the same time, almost sealing an ultra-rare double knockout

Vlad Panin and Benjamin Whitaker fought a preliminary welterweight fight on the six bout Top Rank card in “The Bubble,” a quarantine area in a Las Vegas casino, Thursday.

Panin scored a six-round majority decision, edging Whitaker with two scores of 58-56 overruling one of 57-57.

The ruckus, though, contained a moment so extraordinary it made the ESPN commentator and former boxing champion Timothy Bradley say: “Wow! I’ve never seen this before in boxing.”

That moment was when Panin and Whitaker threw and landed the same shot at the same time, something which could have yielded an ultra rare double knockout. Watch it below.

Watch the double uppercut here:

Panin went on to win a six-round majority decision with two scores of 58-56 overruling a 57-57 draw.

With victory, Panin advanced his record to 8 wins (4 knockouts) against 1 loss. Whitaker fell to 13 wins (3 knockouts) against 4 losses.

Earlier in the show, there was another movie-esque moment as the ESPN commentator and former two-weight boxing champion Andre Ward said the heavyweight duel between Kingsley Ibeh and Waldo Cortes was similar to the “Creed” franchise.

Ibeh advanced to a record of 4 wins (4 knockouts) against one loss, to Acosta eight months ago, avenging that defeat with a one-paced clubbing.

Watch it here:

