WATCH: Visually Stunning 'Life of Pi' Trailer Debuts

Ang Lee, you have our attention.The debut trailer for the Oscar-winning director’s (“Brokeback Mountain”) newest film, “Life of Pi,” based on the award-wining novel of the same name by Yann Martell, is a visually-stunning feast for the senses.

Exotic animals, grand scope, and beautiful colours, this may be the one movie that’s actually worth the added 3D surcharge over the holidays. Sorry, “Hobbit” and “Gatsby,” prove us wrong!

If the trailer is any indication, “Pi” could enter the awards conversation at the end of the year. At the very lest, it should land a number of technical nominations.

“Pi” opens November 21, bumped up from its original December release. Check out the trailer below.

