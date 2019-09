For the first time, the American media has started to use the name of the woman who has accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of trying to rape her: Nafissatou Diallo.



And for the first time, we hear her voice. Watch a portion of her exclusive interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts below:



