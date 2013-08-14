Video Captures The Moment A Florida Vacation Rental Was Swallowed By A Giant Sinkhole

Amateur video from someone who witnessed a giant sinkhole swallowing buildings at a Florida resort near Disney World shows the moment one of the vacation rental buildings split in two and collapsed.

The video, obtained by the Associated Press, is embedded below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The hole opened up late Sunday night. Resort staff evacuated guests as the buildings were sinking, and no one was injured.

Sinkholes, which are essentially hidden holes in the ground, are especially common in Florida. Earlier this year, a man died in Florida when a sinkhole swallowed the bedroom he was sleeping in.

