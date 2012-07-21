WATCH: The Latest About The Colorado Shooting In 60 Seconds

At least 12 people have died in a shooting in Aurora, Colorado early this morning at a midnight showing of The Dark Knight. Here are the details that we know so far:



Reported by Simone Foxman



Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Here’s What We Know So Far About The Terror Attack In Bulgaria

The Big Problem With Europe’s Reverse Debt Crisis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.