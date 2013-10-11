It Is Impossible Not To Cry Watching Lea Michele Sing About Her Former Boyfriend's Death On Glee

Twitter This meme from last night’s Glee episode is getting passed around the Internet.

Even if you don’t watch the weekly musical that is Glee, you may have heard one of its star actors, Cory Monteith, passed away recently.

Monteith died of a drug overdose; he was dating his Glee co-star, Lea Michele. Monteith was only 31.

Last night, Glee’s episode was a tribute to Monteith. Even the toughest people were sure to get weepy, especially when Lea Michele ended the show with her song to him.

Michele sang Adele’s “To Make You Feel My Love.” She and the entire cast were in tears.

Right now, there’s only this crummy quality video online. We’ll look to find you a better version. But if you feel like a Friday morning cry, watch and listen below.

Here’s the shotty video from YouTube:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a high quality clip of just the vocals. Sad.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

