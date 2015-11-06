Watch 2 guys with jetpacks weave around an aeroplane in the Dubai sky

If you’ve ever dreamed of flying among the clouds with a jet pack, you should follow the exploits of Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet. The duo has soared over places like the Grand Canyon and Dubai, recording it all in stunning videos.

Now, a new videos shows them weaving around an Emirates jet at 4,000 feet. The video, which was uncovered by The Verge, is actually a commercial for Emirates airline. But that doesn’t mean watching the pair fly around the world’s largest passenger aircraft isn’t breathtaking.

Check out the video below, which was filmed from a circling helicopter:

