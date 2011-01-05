US

The Top Celebrity Scandals Of The Decade Outrageously Reenacted On Camera And Video (NSFW)

Ujala Sehgal
What did Tiger Woods partying behind the scenes with strippers consist of exactly?

And did Elin actually beat him with a golf club in a violent rage?

Photographer Alison Jackson has taken the Taiwanese video craze one step further by hiring look-alikes to act out or even parody what people imagine celebrities do behind closed doors.

The resemblances are uncanny.

She has staged photographs and in some cases video of the top celebrity stories of recent years, including an “interview” with the owner of an orphanage where Brangelina went “baby-shopping,” and pictures of Kate Middleton choosing her wedding dress.

Get all your celebrity picture and video fantasies fulfilled.

[h/t New York Post]

Exclusive footage of Tiger beaten with club by Elin? (Video below...NSFW)

Kate Middleton chooses a wedding dress?

Brangelina 'shops' at orphanage for seventh child? (Video below)

George W. Bush shoots at Hilary Clinton poster?

Lohan in rehab?

Simon Cowell gets full body wax on tape? (Video below)

Paul McCartney's violent rage?

Britney removes underwear?

Amy Winehouse has a few drinks?

Michael Jackson puts lipstick on baby?

Madonna and her paid-for baby?

