Watch a stunning video of a container ship crashing into Taichung port in Taiwan

A second video captured the damaged hull of the Asiatic Sun after it had been pulled away from the port. YouTube/CNA

A Singapore-flagged container ship crashed into the Port of Taichung in Taiwan on Sunday morning, according to Central News Agency.

The bow of the 13-year-old, 143-meter long Asiatic Sun appears badly damaged from the incident. It also took out parts of a berth.

There were no casualties, according to Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao, and investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore-flagged vessel is owned by Asiatic Lloyd.

A video of the incident has been making its rounds on social media.

Another video from Taiwan’s Central News Agency showed the ship being towed away after the crash.

Asiatic Lloyd and the Port of Taichung did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.