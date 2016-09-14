'Totally empty, he has no brain': Mexico's former president took out his frustration on a Donald Trump piñata

El Show de Piolín Vicente Fox alongside the Donald Trump piñata he smashed, September 13, 2016.

During an appearance on “El Show de Piolín” in Los Angeles, former Mexican President Vicente Fox found a new way to demonstrate his often-stated criticisms of Donald Trump: Beating a piñata of the Republican presidential candidate.

The appearance took place on a street in Los Angeles, after Fox ate a taco from a truck nearby.

“Los tacos will make America great — not the other guy,” Fox said in English.

After being asked about GOP nominee, Fox turned to the piñata version of Trump, hanging on a nearby tent. He punched it several times before someone handed him a stick, which with he continued to strike it.

After successfully smashing open the piñata, Fox stuck his hand into the replica’s head and said, “Empty, totally empty. He doesn’t have a brain.”



Trump’s comments about Mexico — he said the country was sending “rapists” and other criminals across the border — have galled Mexicans since the GOP candidate first made them in mid-2015.

Fox has been at the forefront of the Mexican backlash against Trump. He has said the Republican candidate “reminds me of Hitler,” a comparison other Mexican leaders have made. Fox has also said multiple times that he would not pay for the “f—— wall” that Trump has proposed building on the US-Mexico border.

Donald Trump piñatas have popped up already in Mexico, but this is the first time that Fox, who at times has been conciliatory toward Trump, has been filmed beating one.

See the full video below:

