Watch US Marines drift in a 67 ton M1A1 Abrams tank



via GIPHY

As part of the NATO exercise Cold Response 16, Norwegian instructors teach US Marine M1A1 Abrams tank crews to drive, and yes, drift, their tanks in the snow.

Cold Response 16 is a Norwegian-led exercise that involves more than 16,000 troops from 13 countries, training in winter conditions.

Watch the full video from The US Defence Report of M1 Abrams tanks all but wiping out on icy Norwegian paths:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers turned a tank cannon into the ultimate selfie stick



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.