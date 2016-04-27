Watch US-led warplanes crush ISIS forces in Syria

The latest footage from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows the true breadth of the 66-member coalition’s air operation against ISIS.

In one video, we see an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) observing ISIS fighters placing an improvised explosive device (IED) near the town of Doudyan, Syria.

The coalition then revealed the location of the IED back to friendly forces on the ground.

Another video shows an ISIS baracks near Al Hawl, Syria being wiped off the map.



