Watch US-led coalition warplanes expertly take out ISIS vehicles

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan U. Kledzik Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet for flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).

Recently released footage from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent resolve show a new wrinkle in the US-led coalition against ISIS’ airstrike game.

We’re used to seeing ISIS-controlled buildings and infrastructure getting leveled, but the latest batch of gun camera footage shows just how precise these airstrikes can be.

For example, watch this armoured vehicle-borne IED (VBIED) get taken out while its on the move.

Here a hidden VBIED is taken out from the sky.

The vehicle is obscured by trees, but if you look closely, you can see parts of it flying after the explosion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.