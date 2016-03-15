Watch US-led coalition airstrikes wipe out ISIS positions in Iraq and Syria

Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent ResolveA US-led airstrike rocks an ISIS fighting position near Mar’a, Syria.
US-led coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State on March 5 and 8 destroyed a weapons storage facility and a fighting position belonging to the terrorist group near Hit, Iraq, and Mar’a, Syria.
These strikes are just two of the 129 carried out by the Combine Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria that week.
“The destruction of Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations,” the task force wrote of the strikes.
Here is the March 8 strike on the fighting position near Mar’a, syria:
Here is the March 5 strike on the weapons storage facility:
