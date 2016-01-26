Watch US-led coalition airstrikes obliterate an ISIS command center

CJTF Operation Inherent Resolve Coalition bombs rock an ISIS command post in Mosul, Iraq.

US-led coalition airstrikes againstthe Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh) on January 15 destroyed a command center near Mosul, Iraq.

Taking out ISIS’ organizational posts remains a key part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the name of the Combine Joint Task Force’s mission to eliminate the terrorist group.

Airstrikes on January 11 and January 18 near Mosul targeted two different ISIS’ cash-distribution centres.”Recent airstrikes on Daesh cash distribution sites have denied Daesh millions of dollars that they would have used to finance their operations and pay their fighters,” according to Combined Joint Task Force.

The footage below shows just one of more than 9,000 air strikes the coalition has carried out since beginning the operation in October of 2014.

Here’s an aerial view of the airstrike:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.