Watch US-led airstrikes obliterate an ISIS oil and gas plant

The US military has released twovideos showcasing the anti-ISIS coalition obliterating a militant oil and gas plant.

The airstrikes were conducted on February 2 against ISIS plants near Deir al Zor in eastern Syria.

United States Central Command notes that in total four airstrikes were carried out near Deir al Zor against four separate ISIS plants.

The strikes aimed at ISIS’s oil production are part of the broader Operation Tidal Wave II, which is aimed to completely shutter ISIS’s production of oil in eastern Syria and its subsequent sale on the black market.

The Combined Joint Task Force, which is responsible for anti-ISIS operations, notes that ISIS receives 2/3 of its revenue from oil production. And, according to The New York Times, ISIS is estimated to be able to earn $40 million a month through the production and sale of oil on the black market.

The strikes against the oil and gas plant come amid and intensification of strikes against the militant group. On February 2, the anti-ISIS coalition conducted 20 strikes in total, with targets ranging from the oil and gas plants to ISIS mortar positions and weapon caches.

We have GIFed two of the strikes below:

You can view the videos of the airstrikes below:

