WATCH: Union protesters followed former minister John Howard, 77, down a Sydney street

Former prime minister John Howard was harassed by a mob of angry union protesters in Sydney’s CBD today.

The 77-year-old was walking down Pitt Street when the group descended on him, yelling profanities and booing him.

The CFMEU protesters were against penalty rate cuts.

