WATCH: Union protesters followed former minister John Howard, 77, down a Sydney street

Former prime minister John Howard was harassed by a mob of angry union protesters in Sydney’s CBD today.
The 77-year-old was walking down Pitt Street when the group descended on him, yelling profanities and booing him.
The CFMEU protesters were against penalty rate cuts.
DEVELOPING: John Howard rescued from angry union protest https://t.co/ktW3Ex5oOG #7News #auspol pic.twitter.com/hyI3CxUS16
— 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) March 9, 2017
