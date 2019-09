By far these are some of the most arresting images we’ve seen yet. A spinning saw is currently cutting the leaking riser, hoping to create a clean end of pole that can be sealed. (via Gregor Macdonald and Paul Kedrosky)



Watch live streaming video from wkrg_oil_spill at livestream.com

