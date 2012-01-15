WATCH: UNC Leaves Court Early Out Of Fear Of Charging Florida State Students

With just 14.2 seconds remaining in the game, Florida State was leading UNC by 33 and the FSU students were preparing to storm the court. That’s when Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton met with UNC head coach Roy Williams in front of the scorer’s table and suggested that UNC leave the court early. Williams accepted the offer and everybody, except five walk-ons who remained to finish out the game, headed to the locker room.



Maybe it was a smart move on the part of Hamilton, but this sets a bizarre precedent in which this move may become common. It also says volumes about what Hamilton must feel about the students at his school.

Here is the video…



