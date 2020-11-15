A bare-knuckle boxer scored a 3-second knockout Friday and set a new record for the fastest KO in BKFC history

Photos by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Uly Diaz.

A Cuban fighter called Ulysses Diaz scored a three-second knockout Friday.

The knockout was scored so quickly, the broadcaster for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event did not have time to display the round clock.

Diaz’s quick-fire win over Donelei Bonedetto set a new record for the fastest knockout in BK FC history.

Watch it right here.

It all took place at the BK FC 14 event inside the InterContinental Miami, Florida, with Ulysses Diaz and Donelei Bonedetto competing in a main card match midway through the show.

But their fight was over literally seconds after it started. The finish was so fast, the broadcaster didn’t even have time to display the round clock.

Hunched like he was about to sprint forward, Diaz threw an instant jab from the off and followed that up with a powerful right hand over the top which connected flush, sending Bonedetto to the ground.

The slow-motion replay of the sequence showed Bonedetto’s eyes roll back, as if he was knocked out before he had even fallen down.

Two shots. Bang, bang. And with that, there was to be no more fighting. It was all over.

Watch the finish right here:

THREE SECONDS ???? The fastest KO in bare knuckle fighting history. (via @bareknucklefc) pic.twitter.com/boyHGJ2hCZ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 14, 2020

A former pro boxer with a record of 12 wins (11 knockouts) against one loss, Diaz advanced his bare-knuckle record to two wins (two knockouts) undefeated.

