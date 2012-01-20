WATCH: Topless Protesters At Indian Envoy In Kiev

Members of the Ukrainian feminist group Femen protested at the Indian envoy in Kiev this week over policies adopted by India when granting visas to Eastern European women.



The Calcutta Telegraph reports that the protesters were angry at advice Indian embassies were given when received visa applications from women aged between 15 and 40-years-old from Ukraine, Russia and the Central Asian republics.

The advice apparently ordered officials to inquire carefully into what the purpose of the women’s visits to India, implying that the country wanted to clamp down on sex workers coming from Europe. Indian immigration officials have reportedly denied that such directions were given.

Femen activists were angry that Ukrainians were being stereotyped in this way and took their semi-naked activism to the Indian envoy in Kiev. The group has previously demonstrated against Dominique Strauss-Kahn and UEFA.

Have a look at the video below, but be warned, the protesters are rather topless and it is definitely NSFW.

