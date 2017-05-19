WATCH: UKIP's Paul Nuttall keeps calling people 'Natalie' during ITV Debate

MANCHESTER — UKIP leader Paul Nuttall hasn’t had a great few weeks, with opinion polls suggesting his party have lost almost all of their support since the EU referendum.

On Thursday night he took part in the ITV Leaders Debate and came under fire from all sides on everything from Brexit, to the NHS, to the economy.

The pressure seems to have got to him. About halfway through he started randomly repeatedly referring to some of his female rivals on the stage as “Natalie”. There was no Natalie on the stage.

Watch Paul Nuttall’s Natalie fixation:

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.