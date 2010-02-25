Watch Two Toyota Leaders Cry Defending Their Company

Maybe Toyota isn’t as evil as some politicians make it out to be. Here’s Toyota U.S. CEO Jim Lentz explaining how he lost a brother to an accident:



And here are some statistics we put together previously:

The government so far attributes 34 deaths to acceleration incidents with Toyotas since year 2000. This is tiny in relation to the 43,313 U.S. auto fatalities in 2008 alone, and a complete drop in the bucket relative to the cumulative 383,082 U.S. auto accident deaths from 2000 – 2008. Thus Toyota acceleration accidents account for just 0.0089% of fatalities. As a survivor of a major car accident, we wish Toyota-level scrutiny went into all the other reasons people are injured in accidents — which are one of the most likely causes of death for young Americans.

You can also watch Akio Toyoda break into tears trying to rally workers in Washington here. Pretty striking stuff.

