Watch Two NBA Players Fail Miserably At 'The Cinnamon Challenge'

In 2006, a Scandinavian fellow uploaded a YouTube video of himself attempting to intake a spoonful of cinnamon. He failed in his attempt, but succeeded in launching a viral sensation.



A remarkable test of will, “The Cinnamon Challenge” dares individuals to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon without vomiting or inhaling the power.

Without the challenge of facing basketball’s best on a nightly basis, Washington Wizards’ JaVale McGee and Nick Young decided to test their resolve for “The Nick & JaVale Show.”

It looks nearly as uncomfortable as antitrust lawsuits sound.

If only this was how they could decide the NBA’s system issues. First player or owner to hold the spice down wins the Escrow argument!

(video via BDL via TBJ)

