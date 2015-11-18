Watch two kids hilariously try to figure out how a Walkman works

Walkmans are, believe it or not, already slipping out of our cultural memory.

When one mum found an old Walkman and cassette tapes from the 80s, she decided to see if her kids could make any sense of them. The video below is evidence that they had many amusing difficulties even understanding how the thing actually worked.

They do finally figure it out, but not before puzzling over the ribbon (“Definitely don’t pull the ribbon”), and fumbling around various ways the tape should go into the player.

See the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

