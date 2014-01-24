I Had Never Heard Of This App -- And Now It's Letting Me Secretly Watch An Awesome Tennis Match From A Davos Conference Room

Teleboy Federer blowing a backhand. This weakness, which Nadal is excellent at exploiting, will likely cost him the match.

I’m sitting in the “Central Lounge” in the Congress Center at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

It’s a cool place to sit, because all day long a stream of interesting people pass by, and when you spot one who is particularly interesting, you can pop up and talk to them.

Alas, right now, sitting here comes with a minor drawback, which is that the Central Lounge is not adorned with huge flat-screen TVs showing the sporting events taking place around the world. And one of those sporting events, a historic tennis match between an ageing but resurgent Roger Federer and his nemesis and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, is currently taking place 10,081 miles away, in Melbourne, Australia.

I was resigned to having to just check the scores of this match and read about it after it ended, but thanks to the digital expertise of a Davos attendee sitting near me, I am now watching some of it.

The Davos attendee, I noticed, was watching the match on his iPad. I asked him how he was doing that. He explained: An app called “Teleboy” that streams live TV from around the world.

So I searched for Teleboy and signed up. Then I selected “Australian Open Semi-Final.” And now, after watching a Red Bull ad (the price of admission), I’m watching the SRF Sport Live stream of the first set tiebreaker.

That’s awesome!

And it makes me more eager than ever for the day when I can finally watch whatever I want to watch whenever I want to watch it, without some annoying cable company or TV network creating friction (“authenticate?” What?) or, worse, doing whatever it can to make sure I can’t watch what I want to watch when I want to watch it.

I don’t know how Teleboy works, and I don’t care. All I know is that it is letting me watch what I want to watch when I want to watch it.

Hooray for the Internet! Hooray for SRF Sport Live! Hooray for Teleboy!

(Federer just lost the first set, by the way. That means he’s probably toast.)

Screenshot Teleboy Australian Open

