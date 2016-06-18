Tupac Shakur ranted about Donald Trump and the perils of capitalism in 1992

Rapper Tupac Shakur once discussed Donald Trump in an extended rant on capitalism for a 1992 MTV interview that reportedly never aired.

In the eight-minute interview — which was the rapper’s “first MTV interview as a solo artist,” according to the video — Shakur contrasts his underprivileged upbringing with the privileged world of “family heirlooms” and capitalist empires.

“When you born, usually, you’re born into a dynasty or an empire,” Shakur said. “You’re born, like, as a junior or following in your father’s footsteps.”

Then, around the video’s five-minute mark, he speaks about Donald Trump and his business:

“You want to be successful — you want to be like Trump? Gimme, gimme, gimme. Push, push, push. Step, step, step. Crush, crush, crush. That’s how it all is. Nobody ever stops,” Shakur said, describing what he sees as the selfish forces of capitalism.

The video, which now has over a million views, was uploaded to YouTube in February 2010.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV was “unable to confirm whether the video ever aired” on the channel.

Watch the interview below.

