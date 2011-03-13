WATCH: Tsunami Crosses San Francisco Bay

The tsunami created by the massive earthquake in Japan wasn’t noticeable at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach yesterday morning. But then the wave came in through the Golden Gate, and created a slow-moving but visible swell in the calmer waters of San Francisco Bay.



Here’s a video taken in Emeryville, which is directly across the Bay from the Golden Gate Bridge.

No damage or injuries were reported in the Bay Area, but some docks and boats were damaged in Santa Cruz, about 50 miles to the south of San Francisco, and a person taking photos of the wave near the far Northern California town of Crescent City was swept out to sea and is still missing.

