Watch TSA Get Nailed By SNL

Nothing says you’ve lost a national, high-profile PR fight by having Saturday Night Live make fun of your side of the debate and then seeing the video go viral.



SNL’s TSA Parody (watch it below) is showing up as a popular video on Hulu (on the front page as of 11/21 on 5pm) while quick Google search of “TSA and SNL” shows a large collection of top blogs picking up on the video. As Homer Simpson says, “it’s funny ’cause it’s true.” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DYje57V_BY). And right now, the whole screaming country is laughing.

Note to TSA: You may be right, we may be crazy, but you lost. It’s time to stop defending your body scanner and pat down process and take some serious steps that show you are listening to the public.



