Trump snapped at a reporter quizzing him about his election defeat and said: 'Don't ever talk to the president that way'

President Trump snapped at a White House reporter on Thursday, calling him a ‘lightweight’ after he was asked if he would concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

‘Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to – I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,’ Trump told the reporter Jeff Mason.

During the exchange, the president said that it would be a “very hard thing to concede” to Biden, but said he would “certainly” leave the White House in January if the Electoral College voted for Biden next month.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he had told the General Services Administration to begin the formal process of transition, but said afterwards that he would “never concede.”

JUST IN: President Trump calls GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger the "enemy of the people" as he makes repeated false claims about the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/1gjvZ4lMq3 — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020

It came after a heated exchange at the White House during which Mason asked the outgoing president whether he would concede if the Electoral College voted for Biden after winning the election earlier this month.

During the exchange, the president also said that it would be a “very hard thing to concede” to President-elect Biden, but said he would leave the White House in January if the Electoral College voted for Biden on December 14.

“Certainly I will. Certainly I will, and you know that,” Trump told a reporter who asked him if he would leave the White House.

Donald Trump admitted it was a "very hard thing to concede" electoral defeat but committed to leaving the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden. Read more: https://t.co/mJFjs8LoLt pic.twitter.com/wmi9NdSURV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 27, 2020

Trump tweeted on Monday that he had told the General Services Administration to begin the formal process of transition, but said afterwards that he would “never concede.”

The president has consistently refused to concede the election to Biden, citing conspiracy theories and false information which suggests the election was rigged against him.

Trump repeated those claims on Thursday, falsely saying that “massive fraud has been found” in the voting process and likening the US to a “third-world country.”

Biden won the election by 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232 and is also projected to have won the popular vote by a margin of more than 6 million.

He reportedly allowed the process of transition to begin after he was assured by aides that he would never formally have to concede defeat to Biden.

