Watch the controversial take Trump had earlier today on abortion that his campaign has already recanted

Donald Trump did an interview with Tim Russert on “Meet the Press” in 1999. Russert asked Trump about his views on abortion, to which he said he was “very pro-choice.” It’s been almost 17 years since that interview. Watch how his position has changed over time, and see the statement he put out shortly after his controversial remarks on March 30, 2016.

