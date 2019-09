Surveillance video from a Florida 7-11 caught Trayvon Martin buying Skittles and a can of Arizona tea the night he was killed.



The video follows the 17-year-old, wearing a dark hoodie and pants, around the store before he makes his purchase.

(Via CNN)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

