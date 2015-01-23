Amazon Will Let Anyone Binge-Watch Its Golden Globe-Winning TV Show For Free This Weekend

Amazon/’Transparent’ Jeffrey Tambor in ‘Transparent’

In celebration of the Amazon original TV show “Transparent” winning a Golden Globe, the company is letting anyone binge-watch every episode for free this Saturday.

The show is usually only available to members of the company’s loyalty program, Amazon Prime.

The company is also discounting its Prime membership, which includes free, two-day shipping on thousands of items as well as free movie, TV, and music streaming, to $US72, instead of the usual $US99.

“Transparent” won a Golden Globe for best TV comedy, and star Jeffrey Tambor also won best actor for his role as a transgender woman who comes out to her three kids. Amazon says that after the win, the average number of “Transparent” viewers grew over 250%.

By allowing people to watch the show for free and offering a Prime discount, Amazon is hoping to rope more people into its ecosystem. Prime members spend roughly double what non-Prime members spend.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

