Watch the trailer for Wes Anderson's new star-studded movie 'The French Dispatch' featuring Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and more

Fox Searchlight PicturesTimothée Chalamet will feature in Wes Anderson’s new film ‘The French Dispatch.’
- The trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie “The French Dispatch” has just been released and features a whole host of stars including Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, Jeffrey Wright, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, and more.
- “THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city,” the movie’s description reads.
- The magazine “The French Dispatch” was inspired by The New Yorker, and many characters in the movie are loosely based on real-life The New Yorker writers.
- This is Anderson’s 10th film and first live-action feature film since “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which won four Oscars. Anderson himself has been nominated for seven Oscars, but has never won.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Read more:
People think Timothée Chalamet’s Oscars tracksuit makes him look like a gas station worker and Jess from ‘Gilmore Girls’
Timothée Chalamet adorably tried to photobomb Margot Robbie on the Oscars red carpet, and she caught him in the act
‘Little Women’ fans think Saoirse Ronan was snubbed for best actress and are rallying behind the four-time Oscar nominee
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.