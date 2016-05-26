Watch the haunting trailer for Netflix and Univision's new series about drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzmán

Mexican kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán may be in jail, but the show must go on.

The trailer for a series about the Sinaloa cartel boss, produced jointly by Netflix and Univision, was released on Wednesday.

The trailer shows images associated with the drug war in blood red and black, accompanied by a guitar and vocal track that builds to a crescendo at the end.

The series is based on the life of the drug lord himself, though the trailer — with images ranging from a turn-of-the-century bandit to Richard Nixon to Guzmán himself — suggests it may touch on the history of the war on drugs that has bound the US and Mexico in an often uneasy and frequently bloody relationship.

“Well, it’s a reality, that drugs destroy. Unfortunately, as I said, where I grew up there was no other way and there still isn’t … a way to survive,” Guzmán said in an

interview released just after his capture in January.

The series will be available on UniMas and Netflix in 2017.

