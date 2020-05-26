Watch the new trailer for the final season of 'Dark,' Netflix's best sci-fi series

- Netflix’s first German original series, “Dark,” is coming to an end with a third and final season.
- The last episodes will arrive on Netflix on June 27, as revealed in a new teaser video.
- June 27, 2020 was the date of the “apocalypse” shown in season two, so it’s a neat tie-in to the real world.
- “Dark” is one of the highest-rated Netflix originals made in the last few years, so it’s a can’t-miss series for fans of drama and sci-fi.
- Season two left off with a shocking revelation about Jonas, Martha, and the possibility of alternate realities within the story.
- You can read our deep-dive breakdown of the season two finale here, along with our list of unanswered questions we hope are addressed in season three here.
