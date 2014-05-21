WATCH: Tony Abbott Winks At Radio Host When A Caller Says She Worked On A Sex Line

Prime Minister Tony Abbott this morning winked at ABC radio host Jon Faine during an interview when a pensioner calling in said she had to work as a sex worker to “make ends meet”.

It was caught on camera.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The 67-year-old pensioner from Warburton said she had a “three chronic incurable medical conditions, two life threatening” and wanted to know where the PM thought she could cut back her expenses when the $7 GP co-payment comes into play.

“I just survive on around $400 a fortnight after I pay my rent,” she said. “I work on an adult sex line to make ends meet.”

“Food, electricity, firewood, Christmas, birthday presents to my grandchildren or should we all just die and get out of your way?”

The Age reports a spokesman for the PM as saying that the wink was to indicate he was happy to proceed with the call, rather than a reflection on the caller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.